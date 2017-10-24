DPAA Accounts for 183 Missing Service Members in Fiscal Year 2017

Washington, DC - In Fiscal Year (FY) 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) accounted for 183 formerly missing persons from past conflicts.

Also, the agency individually identified the remains of 18 additional personnel, who were previously accounted for as part of group burials, reaching another milestone of 201 total identifications for the fiscal year.



"These numbers are an unprecedented achievement in the accounting mission's history. With more than 600 military and civilian personnel stationed and operating around the world, DPAA is staunchly committed to researching, investigating, recovering and identifying U.S. personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. It's through this staunch commitment that we endeavor to bring solace to those who still wait for the fullest possible accounting of their loved ones," said DPAA Director Kelly McKeague.



A breakdown by conflict of those whose remains were identified shows that 143 were from World War II, 42 from the Korean War and 16 from the Vietnam War. Geographically, 172 were from the Asia-Pacific region and 29 were repatriated from the European-Mediterranean region.



In FY 2016, DPAA made 164 identifications. McKeague attributed the substantial increase in FY 2017 to talented and dedicated subject matter experts, advanced scientific methods and a vigorous operations pace for field activities and disinterments.



"We are also extremely grateful to each of the countries in which we operate, the combatant commands, military Service Casualty Offices, as well as to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory, the teams from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries, and our partnerships with non-governmental organizations. Their collaboration with, and support to, DPAA have been outstanding," said McKeague.



For additional information on the Defense Department's mission to account for U.S. personnel still missing and unaccounted-for while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil