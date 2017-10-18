Les Chateaux De France, Inc. Recalls Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

Washington, DC - Les Chateaux De France, Inc., an Inwood, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,225 pounds of bacon-wrapped scallops due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.

The frozen, raw, marinated scallops wrapped in bacon were produced on various dates from April 19, 2016 through October 13, 2017.

3.5-lb. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 100 pieces of “MARINATED SCALLOPS WRAPPED IN BACON SECURED WITH A TOOTHPICK.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1393” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered on October 17, 2017 by an FSIS Enforcement, Investigations and Analysis Officer (EIAO) while conducting a Food Safety Assessment (FSA).

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Jerry Shapiro, owner, at (516) 239-6795 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..