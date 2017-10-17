Krispy Kreme Konvict is vindicated

Orlando, Florida - Daniel Rushing was arrested in Orlando, in 2015 for drug possession. A patrol officer stopped him for a traffic violation and searched his car finding what looked like crystal meth and so he was taken into custody. It took the police several weeks to discover that it wasn't illegal methamphetamine that the officer found; it was the remains of a Krispy Cream doughnut, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].

The white flakes on the floorboard were actually bits of glaze that fell off of the doughnut as Rushing munched on the snack.

Rushing sued the city of Orlando for damages, claiming he could not get work after the incident because his arrest was made public. He won his case, settling for $37,500.