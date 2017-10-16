U.S. Postal Service’s Save Sharks Forever Stamps Cancellation Opportunity at San Diego Zoo

San Diego, California - The San Diego Zoo will host a ceremony to announce a U.S. Postal Service special pictorial stamp cancellation opportunity. The ceremony, to be held at the all-new Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks exhibit, takes place Tuesday, October 17 and features remarks by representatives from the San Diego Zoo and U.S. Postal Service (USPS), followed by special enrichment activities for the leopard sharks residing at the Cape Fynbos habitat at Africa Rocks.

This ceremony will kick off a daylong pictorial cancellation opportunity at the San Diego Zoo Tuesday, October 17, promoting the sale of the USPS Sharks Forever stamps featuring five species of shark that inhabit American waters. The five species include the mako, thrasher, great white, hammerhead and whale sharks. The cancellation opportunity offers collectors and wildlife enthusiasts the chance to have stamps purchased at the San Diego Zoo marked with a unique postal cancellation that will say “San Diego Zoo.”

USPS representatives will have the Sharks Forever Stamps Special Cancellation envelopes and postcards available at Africa Rocks for San Diego Zoo guests to purchase from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.