Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Departs for Deployment

San Diego, California - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment, Friday.

Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, will join USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), USS Halsey (DDG 97), USS Sampson (DDG 102) and USS Preble (DDG 88) for a routine deployment. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group deployment is an example of the U.S. Navy's routine presence in waters around the globe, displaying commitment to stability, regional cooperation and economic prosperity for all nations.



"The U.S. Navy carrier strike group is the most versatile, capable force at sea," said Rear Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, CSG 9. "After nearly a year of training and integration exercises, the entire team is ready as a warfighting force and ready to carry out the nation's tasking."



Theodore Roosevelt will embark the aviation squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 17, including the Lemoore, California-based "Stingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, the "Mighty Shrikes" of VFA 94, the "Redcocks" of VFA 22; the Beaufort, South Carolina-based "Checkerboards" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312; the Whidbey Island, Washington-based "Cougars" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139; the Point Mugu-based "Sun Kings" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116; the San Diego-based "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, the "Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, and the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73. Theodore Roosevelt will also embark the staff of Destroyer Squadron 23.



The strike group will deploy with approximately 7,500 Sailors and Marines and will focus on maritime security operation and theater security cooperation efforts in both U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of operation.



"It is a privilege and joy to lead this magnificent crew out on deployment," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "We are grateful for the steadfast assistance provided by those responsible for manning, training and equipping this ship and air wing team, as well as the support and sacrifice of our families and friends in San Diego and beyond."



This is the first deployment for Theodore Roosevelt departing from its homeport of San Diego after completing an unprecedented three-carrier hull swap and around-the-world deployment in 2015.



The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is part of U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet constantly coordinates with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the entire Pacific theater of operations.