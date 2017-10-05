USS John S. McCain Departs Changi Naval Base for Heavy Lift Preparations

Singapore - The guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) departed Changi Naval Base today, to meet heavy lift transport vessel MV Treasure.

Over the next few days, John S. McCain will be towed to deep water, where the heavy lift vessel will lower itself, secure the ship on a platform and then raise back up out of the water.



After the process of loading the ship is complete, Treasure will transport John S. McCain to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, where the forward deployed ship will be repaired.



In the weeks prior to departure from Singapore, crew members, technicians and divers prepared the ship for the journey by conducting damage assessments and placing key systems in layup maintenance. A patch was also installed over damaged sections of the hull to restore watertight integrity.



John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore Aug 21. An investigation is underway to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.