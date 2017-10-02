Celebrating 400 years of Shakespeare with a new edition of The Tempest

Chandler, Arizona - The exhilarating chronicle of stormy seas that leads to enchanting revelations, The Tempest is the eighth book in the popular Sixty-Minute Shakespeare series. The series, adapted by Cass Foster, professor emeritus of theatre, already includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hamlet, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, Taming of the Shrew and Twelfth Night.

“Sixty-Minute Shakespeare has achieved the fine balance in keeping Shakespeare’s integrity while abbreviating his plays into smaller and more manageable adaptions. Foster keeps to the original language whenever possible, which raises this text above other interpretations that sacrifice language and intent to better provide for the reader’s clarity,” said K.C., an Amazon reviewer.

June 2016 marked the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death. Foster’s version of The Tempest, as with all books in the series, is not a revision or a modernization of the romantic comedy. It is a carefully condensed version of Shakespeare’s magnificently lyrical language. Foster skillfully retains the character of the tale of Prospero’s magical manipulation of the sea designed to control the fate of his enemies and his beloved daughter, Miranda. The captivating prose and verse provide readers and theater students alike with the same colorful experience and excitement that the unabridged version of the classic presents, but with a greatly reduced time requirement.

Additionally, Foster has provided unobtrusive footnotes on nearly every page, explaining the more obscure words and phrases to help the reader better comprehend and appreciate the play.

“Cass Foster deftly reduces the dialogue in The Tempest, modifying the complex script to enable it to be performed in sixty minutes rather than three hours,” said Linda F. Radke, founder and president of Story Monsters LLC (formerly Five Star Publications, Inc.).

This highly acclaimed series makes Shakespeare more approachable in all 50 US states, in all Canadian provinces, and in 45 countries where it is sold.

Sixty-Minute Shakespeare: The Tempest, (ISBN: 978-1-58985-236-5, softbound; eISBN: 978-1-58985-237-2, eBook; $8.99 US / $9.99 CAN) is published by Story Monsters LLC.