Free webinar to help tax professionals detect cyber threats

Washington, DC - Recent headlines offer a reminder that no business is immune from cyberattack. If you’re a tax professional, the sensitive information you handle makes you a particularly appealing target. Find out how to reduce your cyber risk at a free webinar for tax professionals.

Experts from the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Trade Commission, and National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) will discuss protections that can warn you of a cyberattack and help you react quickly to avert or limit the harm. It’s the third of four webinars based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Cyber Security Framework core principles of Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover.

In Part 3: Detect, we’ll focus on tools to monitor and segment your system, and procedures to keep your security current and address vulnerabilities that may arise. Speakers will include a tax practitioner whose systems were compromised, discussing the warning signs and the aftermath of the breach. The free webinar is set for 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 4. Register at the NATP website.

Did you miss Part 1: Identify, about recognizing data security vulnerabilities, or Part 2: Protect, about access controls, secure data storage, and other considerations for keeping data safe? View the webinars on demand, for free. And plan now to join the final webinar, Part 4: Respond and Recover, on Wednesday, November 15. All the webinars are free, and you can earn a CPE credit for each webinar you attend.

Not a tax professional, but interested in cybersecurity? Although the webinars are geared for tax professionals, you’re welcome to join in.