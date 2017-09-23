NAVSUP FLC San Diego Supports Mexico Humanitarian Assistance Efforts

San Diego, California - NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego personnel assisted in the coordination and delivery of more than 50,000 pounds of humanitarian aid supplies as part of earthquake relief efforts for Mexico, Wednesday.

The White House ordered the urgent staging and delivery of the medical, water sanitation and hygiene supplies following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Mexican nation Tuesday. More than 200 people have perished as a result of the quake to date.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego executed the President's request in collaboration with Project Handclasp and United States Northern Command, ensuring 48 pallets of disaster relief supplies were on the ground and in the hands of the Mexican people within hours.



"Very quickly after receiving the call, we were able to get the humanitarian aid identified, sorted, packed, banded and transported to the flight line for delivery," said Craig Horton, Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) Department director. "To lend a hand in helping a nation in their time of need was an incredibly important priority for us."



Humanitarian assistance and international relief operations have long been a part of U.S. maritime force core capabilities.

"The Navy isn't just a fighting force; we are also ambassadors of goodwill between the United States and many other countries," said Rich Monahan, ILS engineering division officer. "We are a team of Sailors and civil servants who care about our global neighbors."



The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 earthquake that killed thousands in central Mexico. According to Mexico's national Civil Defense agency, the sheer force of Tuesday's quake reduced buildings to rubble and left large swaths of central Mexico without power. Medical aid and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.



"In times like these, it is imperative to have the right supplies and capabilities on site in very short order," said Commanding Officer Capt. Michelle Morse. "I believe we hit the mark, and I believe I speak for everyone on this team when I say it was an honor to be a part of that effort. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Mexico as they navigate through this inconceivable tragedy."



NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego is one of eight fleet logistics centers under NAVSUP Global Logistics Support (GLS) that provides operational logistics, business and support services to fleet, shore and industrial commands of the Navy, Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and other joint and allied Forces. Services include contracting, regional transportation, fuel, material management, household goods movement support, postal and consolidated mail, warehousing, global logistics and husbanding, hazardous material management, and integrated logistics support.



NAVSUP GLS provides global logistics for a global Navy. The organization is made up of more than 6,300 military and civilian logistics professionals operating from 105 locations worldwide providing an extensive array of integrated global logistics and contracting services to Navy, Marine Corps, joint operational units, and allied forces across all warfare enterprises.