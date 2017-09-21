Doing Business in Mexico - Free Webinar

Monterrey, Mexico - Date: September 27, 2017 - Time: 10:00 AM Central Standard Time



Webinar: Doing Business in Mexico (FREE)

The U. S. Commercial Service is inviting U.S. exporters to participate in Expo Manufactura 2018 in Monterrey, Mexico. This is the largest manufacturing trade event in Mexico, with over 13,000 visitors from 25 countries. Expo Manufactura is the ideal marketplace for US suppliers to the automotive, aerospace, energy, medical devices, appliances and electronic industries. In this webinar, the U.S. Commercial Service will explain how U.S. participants can expand their sales in Mexico through value added services at the show.

What you will learn:

A quick overview of key industries

Description of best partner profiles

Why Expo Manufactura

Value added services

For more information: Mario Vidana

+52 81 8047 3118

+52 81 8047 3118

Register

https://emenuapps.ita.doc.gov/ePublic/event/editWebReg.do?SmartCode=7QDV