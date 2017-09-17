United States and Cuba Hold Third Law Enforcement Dialogue in Washington, DC

Washington, DC - The United States and Cuba held the third Law Enforcement Dialogue in Washington, DC. on Friday. During the dialogue, the United States and Cuba addressed topics of bilateral interest on national security matters, including fugitives and the return of Cuban nationals with final orders of removal. The delegations also discussed the incidents affecting diplomatic personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Francisco L. Palmieri, Department of Justice Deputy Assistant Attorney General Bruce Swartz, and Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Law Enforcement Policy Justin Matthes led the U.S. delegation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Bilateral Affairs for the United States, Yuri A. Gala López, and the National Defense and Security Commission Deputy Advisor, Abel Gonzalez Santamaria, led the Cuban delegation.