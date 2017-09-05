Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia's Statement on DACA Repeal

Sacramento, California - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) has released the following statement regarding President Trump’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“President Trump’s decision to terminate DACA is not only void of compassion but it rescinds upon a solemn promise; a promise bequeathed to us from our nation’s forefathers. This assurance of tolerance and acceptance is literally etched upon our very own Statue of Liberty and over the course of history has been inscribed on our country’s heartbeat.”

“It is completely shameful and unconscionable that the leader of the free world would allow for innocent children to be penalized, stripped of the only home they have ever known and of the opportunity to build their future."

“I offer my wholehearted support to our DREAMers. California is home to the most DACA recipients nationwide. Our Imperial and Coachella Valley communities have proudly benefited from the vibrant and robust contributions of these bright, talented individuals. It has been my distinct privilege to have several of these promising youth participate as interns within my offices and I can confidently attest to the development of DACA students from our school’s soaring scholars, valedictorians and first draft picks into shimmering community leaders.”

“Our DREAMers embody the best of what our nation has to offer, their extensive achievements are interwoven with our own success. I am firmly committed to doing all that is possible within the California State Legislature to protect the rights of all Californians and their ability to pursue the American dream.”