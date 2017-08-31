On the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

Washington, DC - As the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina comes to a close, I wish Muslims across the globe a meaningful and blessed Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ is a special time when millions of Muslims perform acts of charity, remember those who are less fortunate, and celebrate with family and friends. It is a time in which Muslims from diverse backgrounds pray together and reflect on peace.

The U.S. Department of State wishes all Muslims around the world a happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabrour. ~ Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson