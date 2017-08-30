Secretary of State Tillerson's Meeting With Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray

Washington, DC - Today U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Foreign Secretary of Mexico Luis Videgaray to review issues of bilateral and regional importance. Secretary Tillerson thanked the Government of Mexico for its offer of assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

They discussed joint efforts to weaken transnational criminal organizations and to strengthen Central America’s economy. They also discussed region-wide efforts to reverse the Maduro regime’s current course, to address the needs of the Venezuelan people, and to seek fundamental respect for Venezuela’s democratic institutions and the rule of law. Foreign Secretary Videgaray and Secretary Tillerson also previewed Round Two of NAFTA negotiations in Mexico City September 1-5.