President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Heath P. Tarbert to the Department of the Treasury

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate Heath P. Tarbert to the Department of the Treasury.

If confirmed, Heath P. Tarbert of Maryland will serve as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, International Markets and Development. Mr. Tarbert is a leading attorney in the financial services field with over 15 years of experience. Mr. Tarbert is a partner in the global law firm Allen & Overy LLP. He previously served in all three branches of the Federal Government, including as Special Counsel to the Senate Banking Committee, as Associate Counsel to President George W. Bush, and as law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Mr. Tarbert’s policy work includes serving as Senior Fellow at the Harvard Law School Program on International Financial Systems. He is a member of the American Law Institute and the Bretton Woods Committee. Mr. Tarbert is also a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. He earned his BS from Mount St. Mary’s University, his JD and SJD from the University of Pennsylvania, and his DPhil from Oxford University where he was a Thouron Scholar.