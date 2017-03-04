President Donald J. Trump's Meeting with Republican Congressional Leaders

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump welcomed Republican Congressional leaders to the Roosevelt Room Wednesday to continue their close working relationship.

The Congressional leaders praised the President for delivering a powerful address in the House Chamber last night, and said the momentum it has created could be a catalyst for producing extraordinary change for the American people.

The President expressed his appreciation for the “special group of leaders” before hosting a discussion about working closely together to advance a legislative agenda that puts the interests of the American people first.

Topics of discussion included the budget and tax reform, and the final portion of the meeting revolved around the group’s plan to improve the Nation’s healthcare system by repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a patient-focused system that expands access, brings down costs, and improves healthcare outcomes.

The group agreed on a path forward where White House and Congressional leaders work in cooperation to deliver the reforms the American people need.