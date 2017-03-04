President Trump is Confronting our Nation's Broken Healthcare System

Washington, DC - The United States’ healthcare system is trending in a disastrous direction and desperately needs improvement.
- Premiums continue to rise: The 2017 average premium increase for the benchmark HealthCare.gov plan across participating States is rising 25 percent on average in 2017.
- Deductibles challenging the value of insurance: According to analysis by HealthPocket, the 2017 average deductible for the most popular tier of Obamacare exchange plan, “Silver Plans,” rose by an average 15 percent.
- This year, Americans face average deductibles of $6,092 for “Bronze Plans” and $3,572 for “Silver Plans.”
- Only 4 million Americans are getting coverage through Obamacare that didn’t previously have coverage.
- Americans are facing less choice: In 2017, States participating in the HealthCare.gov marketplace experienced a net decrease of 68 issuers offering health plans.
- As major insurance companies give up on making Obamacare work, the American people are left stranded.
BEGINNING TO FIX OUR HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: President Donald J. Trump is lifting the financial burdens of Obamacare that impact so many Americans.
- President Trump signed an Executive Order instructing Federal agencies to minimize the Obamacare financial burden felt by American households.
- The Executive Order sought to allow relevant agency heads to waive or defer provisions that “impose a fiscal burden on any State or… on individuals, families, healthcare providers, health insurers, patients, recipients of healthcare services, purchasers of health insurance, or makers of medical devices, products, or medications.”