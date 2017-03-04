President Trump is Confronting our Nation's Broken Healthcare System

Washington, DC - The United States’ healthcare system is trending in a disastrous direction and desperately needs improvement.

Premiums continue to rise: The 2017 average premium increase for the benchmark HealthCare.gov plan across participating States is rising 25 percent on average in 2017.

Deductibles challenging the value of insurance: According to analysis by HealthPocket, the 2017 average deductible for the most popular tier of Obamacare exchange plan, “Silver Plans,” rose by an average 15 percent. This year, Americans face average deductibles of $6,092 for “Bronze Plans” and $3,572 for “Silver Plans.”

Only 4 million Americans are getting coverage through Obamacare that didn’t previously have coverage.

Americans are facing less choice: In 2017, States participating in the HealthCare.gov marketplace experienced a net decrease of 68 issuers offering health plans. As major insurance companies give up on making Obamacare work, the American people are left stranded.



BEGINNING TO FIX OUR HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: President Donald J. Trump is lifting the financial burdens of Obamacare that impact so many Americans.