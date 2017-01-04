New French law outlaws 'electronic leashes'

Imperial, California - No more griping about having to answer your cell phone because the boss is calling, at least not in France, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

A new law went into effect there on January 1 that prohibits off-hour work-related cell phone calls to employees of companies with 50 or more workers.

As one French lawmaker put it: "Employees physically leave the office, but they do not leave their work. They remain attached by a kind of electronic leash - like a dog. The texts, the messages, the emails - they colonize the life of the individual to the point where he or she eventually breaks down."