Attack in Jordan

Washington, DC - The United States condemns today's attack in Karak and stands in solidarity with the Government of Jordan, its security forces, and the Jordanian people.

We offer our deepest condolences to all the victims and their families, and recognize the bravery of the Jordanian security personnel who died protecting their fellow citizens. We extend our hope for a full and speedy recovery to all the wounded.

The United States remains steadfast in our commitments to Jordan, one of our closest allies and partners. Such attacks only reinforce our collective resolve to create a more secure and stable region and world‎.