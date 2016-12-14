The Power of the Perfect Gift

Washington, DC - Who doesn’t want to find that perfect gift for their best friend or family member? A gift that is thoughtful, useful, important and above all – meaningful.

Gift-givers know: finding the perfect gift can take weeks walking the mall, wading through catalogs and searching online. But not today:



Today, the perfect gift is right in front of you.

A full day of emergency shelter was our most popular gift of 2015. We know there are stores galore where you can shop for gifts. But this special gift means relief and hope for someone who needs it most. Emergencies can force people to leave their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs. For someone who has lost everything, a safe and warm place to stay can bring comfort.



For just $50, your gift today provides a full day of emergency shelter for one person: 3 meals, 2 blankets, 1 cot, snacks and personal hygiene supplies. That’s a pretty great way to spend $50.