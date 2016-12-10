Ambassador Samantha Power To Launch #FreeToBeHome Political Prisoners Campaign

Washington, DC - U.S. Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samantha Power will launch the #FreeToBeHome campaign on International Human Rights Day, December 10. The campaign will draw attention to political prisoners around the world, all wrongfully imprisoned for speaking out against abuses of power, combating human rights violations, or serving as a voice for victims.

Ambassador Power will feature the stories of these prisoners on her social media accounts, with individual profiles posted daily at https://medium.com/@StateDept . Stories will highlight the profound impact on the families and communities of political prisoners and call on the immediate release of all political prisoners.