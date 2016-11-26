EODGRU Two Commodore Requests Privacy for Virginia Beach Family Mourning the Loss of Sailor

Virginia Beach, Virginia - The Commander of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) Two, based in Virginia Beach, requests privacy for the family of Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott C. Dayton, who died on Thanksgiving after sustaining injuries while deployed in Syria.

"Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Dayton was a true patriot and highly regarded member of the EOD community," said Capt. John Moulton, Commander, EODGRU Two. "His legacy will continue in the lives of those who knew him, especially those he trained."



Moulton requested privacy be granted to Dayton's family members at this time as they grieve his loss.



"I ask that everyone keep Senior Chief Dayton and his family in our thoughts and prayers and honor their request for privacy during this most challenging of times," said Moulton.



Dayton was serving with Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria at the time of his death.



In addition to the EOD community, the family of Senior Chief Dayton also requests their privacy at this time.



"Scott was so dedicated to the U.S. Navy and truly loved what he did for his country, and at this time, we deeply request that you respect our wishes for privacy during this time of grieving," according to the family of Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Dayton.



EODGRU Two mans, trains, equips, and sustains seven subordinate commands and 39 EOD platoons and five Mobile Diving and Salvage Companies, three Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures Companies, and two EOD Expeditionary Support Units that support Naval and Special Operations Force Commanders worldwide.