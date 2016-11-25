Suriname Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Republic of Suriname as you celebrate the 41st anniversary of your nation’s independence on November 25.

"My country places a high value on its longstanding friendship with Suriname and on our joint efforts to promote prosperity, strengthen democratic institutions, safeguard the security of our citizens, improve health care, and preserve the environment. We work together on a variety of regional initiatives and have developed warm commercial and people-to-people ties.

"As friends and families gather to celebrate this festive occasion, I wish the people of Suriname continued peace and prosperity."