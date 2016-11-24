Nuclear Explosion Monitoring: 60 Years of Science and Innovation

Washington, DC - The Department of State, in partnership with the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), will host “Nuclear Explosion Monitoring: 60 Years of Science and Innovation,” on November 30, 2016, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room SD-G50.

This half-day event will highlight the technological breakthroughs that enable the United States and international partners to monitor for illicit nuclear explosions and verify the status of global nuclear nonproliferation agreements.

Attendees will view exhibits from around the world displaying the best achievements in technology from the international monitoring and verification community, including the U.S. National Laboratories. U.S. and international speakers will also share valuable insight on how, through joint collaboration, these innovations have helped contribute to a safer and more secure world.

Featured speakers include Senator Tom Udall (D-NM); Ernest J. Moniz, Secretary of Energy; Tom Countryman, Acting Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; Madelyn Creedon, NNSA Principal Deputy Administrator; Dr. Lassina Zerbo, Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization; as well as experts from the Department of Defense, the National Laboratories, and international partners.