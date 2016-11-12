Principal Ballet Dancer Misty Copeland Travels to Cuba as Sports and Cultural Envoy

Washington, DC - Misty Copeland, the first African American Principal Dancer with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre, will serve as a U.S. Department of State Sports and Cultural Envoy to Cuba, November 14-18, 2016. This people-to-people exchange program taps into the unique strength of sports, dance, and culture to promote dialogue between the people of the United States and Cuba.

While in Cuba, Copeland will engage with premier Cuban cultural institutions from the world of art and dance and will participate in dance clinics for youth and young adults. She will tell her unique personal story to emphasize how diversity of race, ethnicity, geography, gender, and experience contributes to the fabric of the United States. Copeland will address how young people should focus on health and wellness over body image. The program will also acknowledge the multicultural contributions of our countries during this International Decade for People of African Descent.