Fulbright Arctic Scholars Convene in Washington, D.C. for Fulbright Arctic Week

Washington, DC - Seventeen Fulbright Arctic Scholars from the eight Arctic Council nations will convene in Washington, D.C., October 25-27 for Fulbright Arctic Week. As a culmination of their 18-month program, the scholars and two co-leaders will participate in several public events to present their findings about the impacts of climate change on the Arctic, including water, energy, health, and infrastructure issues.

Fulbright Arctic Week begins with an open house on Tuesday, October 25, at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum, where Arctic scientists will engage with the public to discuss the challenges the region faces due to a changing climate. On Wednesday, October 26, an Arctic Policy Dialogue will take place at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. On Thursday, October 27, the National Academy of Sciences will host a public Fulbright Arctic Symposium. Officials from the U.S. government, Inuit Circumpolar Council, Arctic Executive Steering Committee, and U.S. Arctic Youth Ambassadors will join the Arctic Scholars at events throughout the week.