Secretary of State John Kerry To Chair Human Trafficking Task Force Meeting

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will chair the annual meeting of the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF) at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 24, 2016, at the White House.

The annual Cabinet-level meeting serves as an opportunity to coordinate government-wide efforts and discuss new initiatives in the struggle to end modern slavery.

This will be the fourth meeting of the PITF during Secretary Kerry’s tenure as Chair and the seventh of the Obama Administration. Secretary of State Kerry will be joined by other senior Administration officials who will detail agencies’ efforts to solidify the achievements of the Obama Administration in combating human trafficking and to maintain momentum during the transition and into the next administration.