San Diego State University Introduces New Online Undergraduate Business Degree Program

San Diego, California - The College of Business Administration at San Diego State University (SDSU) announced that it is launching a fully online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree program. This is the first-ever undergraduate online degree program offered at SDSU.

The fully-accredited program will begin in fall 2017 and applications are now being accepted through November 30. SDSU’s undergraduate business program is ranked among the nation’s best according to the latest issue of U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges.”

“Every course in the online program is taught by SDSU faculty who have demonstrated an ability to excel in their regular on-campus teaching assignments,” said Dr. George Belch, interim dean of the College of Business Administration. “The goal of the program is to deliver the same rigor and content that students find in the on-campus degree program.”

The general business program is designed for students who have at least 60 units of lower division coursework, which includes both general education and a defined set of prerequisite business courses. Students enrolled in the program will take courses in core business concepts including accounting, ethics, finance, information systems, leadership, management, marketing, operations and supply chain management, and strategy.

“This is a significant milestone for the university as we strive to make high-quality online education widely available to students locally and at distant locations,” said Chukuka S. Enwemeka, provost and senior vice president. “Distance learners can expect to have similar outstanding educational experience with the flexibility of an online program.”

The new online degree program is structured to be flexible and convenient. Courses run in eight-week blocks, so a full-time student can take four courses each term, but focus at any given time on just two in a block (two eight week blocks make up a term). For students who want to take courses on a part-time basis, the program is entirely self-paced to afford students the option of slowing down by taking a lighter course load.

The program was specifically designed to serve those with work and/or family responsibilities and for transfer students who may not have the ability to attend campus on a regular basis. Upon completion, students will earn the same degree as those enrolled in the on-campus general business major. In addition, upon admission to the program a student becomes eligible to apply for financial aid from SDSU.

The online degree program is being offered in partnership with the SDSU College of Extended Studies. Students seeking additional information on the program can go to business.sdsu.edu.