Two U.S. Citizens Detained in Yemen Released

Washington, DC - We welcome reports that two U.S. citizens who had been detained in Yemen were released and have arrived safely in Oman. Consular officers from the U.S. Embassy in Muscat stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance.

We are deeply grateful to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said and the Government of Oman ‎for their assistance in facilitating and supporting the release of our citizens. We recognize the‎ humanitarian gesture by the Houthis in releasing these U.S. citizens. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of any other U.S. citizens who may still be held.