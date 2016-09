Secretary of State John Kerry's Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan

New York - Secretary Kerry met with his majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan today in New York. The Secretary thanked the King for his strong and continued leadership in the Counter-ISIL Coalition, and on regional stability efforts.

The Secretary reiterated the United States’ steadfast commitment to Jordan’s security and stability and to helping Jordan as it continues to deal with the challenges of accommodating refugees fleeing the conflict in Syria.