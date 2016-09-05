Delaying kindergarten: What's right for your child?

Rochester, Minnesota - Some parents choose to delay a child's entrance into kindergarten, believing that a child can gain an advantage in academics, athletics or social settings by being older than average for his or her grade. This is also common among boys who have birthdays near the cutoff date - with parents believing their child needs more time to mature.

However, research suggests that children who are old enough for kindergarten but postpone enrollment for one year don't perform any better than children who enter at the usual age — particularly if the child remains in an environment where readiness wasn't being fostered. In addition, other studies show that a child who is old for his or her grade is at higher risk of behavior problems during adolescence.

What can I do to help my child succeed in kindergarten?

You can take many steps to help your child prepare for kindergarten. For example: