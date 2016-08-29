Secretary Kerry's Lunch Hosted by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mahmood Ali

Washington, DC - Secretary Kerry attended a lunch hosted by Foreign Minister Mahmood Ali that included Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, Law Minister Anisul Huq, and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. ‎They discussed the longstanding and broad U.S.-Bangladesh relationship and our cooperation on global issues, such as international peacekeeping, counterterrorism and climate change.

The Secretary recognized Bangladesh’s notable accomplishments in achieving inclusive economic growth, reducing poverty, and improving maternal and child health. The Secretary offered his condolences for Bangladeshi deaths in the recent terrorist attacks and pledged strong U.S. support to continue combating the threat. He also emphasized the importance of upholding human rights and democratic values as effective measures in counterterrorism and countering violent extremism efforts.