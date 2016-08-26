WFSP Foods, LLC Recalls Pork And Chicken Sausage Products

Washington, DC - WFSP Foods LLC, a Decatur, Alabama establishment, is recalling approximately 18,672 pounds of pork and chicken sausage products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The products contain milk, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat sausage items were produced on June 7, 2016. The following product is subject to recall:

13.5-oz. packages containing “Land O’ Frost Simply Savory Bacon & Cheddar Smoked Sausage” with a “BEST BY: DEC. 04 2016” and packaging date of 06/07/16.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 45411” printed on the packaging. This item was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered in a retail store by a company representative and immediately reported to FSIS. The product has the correct label on the front of the package, which identifies that the product contains cheese. However, the label in the back fails to include cheddar cheese as an ingredient – the source of milk. As a result, milk is not included in the ingredients statement or in the “Contains” allergen declaration.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Land O’ Frost Consumer Hotline, at 1(800) 762-9865. Media with questions about the recall can contact Jack Yeo with Fleishman Hillard, at (312) 560-1465.

