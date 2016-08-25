Don’t deceptively steer VW owners into the fast lane

Washington, DC - Well, that didn’t take long.

The details of the historic $10 billion Volkswagen “clean diesel” settlement are still being finalized – and as we mentioned a few weeks ago, we’re already hearing reports of dealers targeting VW owners and lessees with promotions that include half-truths, misinformation, and downright deception.

At a hearing today, U.S. District Judge Breyer, the judge presiding over the matter, mentioned them, too – calling them “proposals for opportunities” that are “deceptive, adversely affecting rights of claimants.”

If you or someone you know owns an affected VW, here’s the straight story. At some point soon – perhaps the late fall – VW will start buying back those cars for at least their current replacement cost, and often more. (A modification to the car plus cash is also under consideration.) Owners or lessees should register now at VWCourtSettlement.com to learn about their options. Don’t make any decision without visiting that site and getting accurate information about how much money the settlements mean for you.

We also have cautionary guidance for car dealers. Of course, there’s nothing illegal about truthful advertising, but savvy dealers will steer clear of promotions that could deceive owners or lessees of eligible TDI cars: