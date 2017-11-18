Imperial Irrigation District: Interim Report No 2 RE: Vincent Battaglia Allegations

Imperial, California - In September 2017, responding to certain media accounts and questions raised as to the nature of the relationship between the Imperial Irrigation District and consultant ZGlobal, the general counsel tasked outside counsel Mike Aguirre with conducting an investigation into allegations that centered on the IID board's approval of the battery energy storage project in April 2015 and related issues.

Mr. Aguirre has been assisted in this endeavor by the Baker Street Group, a private investigative service that the district has worked with in the past.