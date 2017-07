Holtville Homicide Suspect Arrested

Holtville, California - Yesterday, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded 434 W 5th Street in Holtville reference to a possible stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim lying on the roadway. The victim was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Eric Portugal (35) of Holtville was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail for homicide. Portugal’s bail is set at $1,000,000.