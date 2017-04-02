Imperial County Board of Supervisors Recognize Autism Awareness Month and Crime Victims' Rights Week

Imperial Valley, California - On Tuesday, during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors (Board) regular meeting, the Board adopted two proclamations that recognized the importance of raising public awareness and acceptance of autism and reaffirmed their commitment to respect and enforce victims’ rights and address their needs.

Autism Awareness Week

The Board supported the annual observance of the month April as Autism Awareness Month with the hope to promote a better understanding of the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), by celebrating the work of advocates, professionals, family members, and all who work to build a brighter tomorrow alongside those with autism. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified that 1 in 68 children in the United States have autism. There are several treatment options available and each autism intervention plan should be tailored to address the specific needs of the person with autism.

For those who are interested in participating in local events that are being hosted to raise awareness of autism, there will be a few events taking place in Imperial County in April and May.

Event: Date/Time: Location:

2nd Annual 5K Fun Run or Walk April 1, 2017 / 8:30 a.m. Sunbeam Lake Park, Seeley, CA

18th Annual “Tee Off for Autism” May 6, 2017 / 7:00 a.m. Imperial Palms Resort, Holtville, CA

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The National Crime Victim’s Rights week is observed from April 2, 2017 until April 8, 2017. The week is designated in honor of the victims and crime survivors who turned personal tragedy into a motivating force in their efforts to improve the community’s response to victims of crime and build a more just community. Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the foundation of victims’ rights – fairness, dignity, and respect- and to recommit to those values through this year’s theme “Strength, Resilience, Justice.”

In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office is hosting the 2nd Annual 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and the Walk/Run begins at 8:00 a.m.