Imperial County Board of Supervisors Swearing In Ceremony

El Centro, California - Tuesday, January 3, 2017, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will host a Swearing In Ceremony for the incoming Supervisor-elect Luis Plancarte (District 2) and re-elected Supervisors Michael Kelley (District 3) and Ryan Kelley (District 4) in El Centro. After taking the oath of office, the Board is expected to select a new Chairman and Vice-Chair for the 2017 calendar year. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Board Chambers in the Administration Building.

Immediately following the adjournment of the Board’s special meeting, there will be a small reception in the adjacent conference room. Everyone is encouraged to attend. Please see below for additional details. For more information, please contact the Imperial County Clerk of the Board at (442) 265-1020.