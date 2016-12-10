The American Jail Association selected Chief Deputy of Corrections Jamie L. Clayton as the Correctional Administrator of the Year, 2017

El Centro, California - The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that Chief Deputy of Corrections Jamie L. Clayton was nominated and selected as the American Jail Association 2017 Correctional Administrator of the Year.

Since Chief Clayton’s employment at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, she has proven to be an excellent practitioner of sound managerial practices. Chief Clayton’s collaborative effort has enhanced the Corrections Division policies, directives, and expectations for staff, inmate programs and inmate education.

The American Jail Association (AJA) is a national, nonprofit organization that supports the professionals who operate our Nation's jails.