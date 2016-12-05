Imperial County Board of Supervisors Informs of Statewide Property Tax Postponement Program

Imperial, California - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors wish to inform the public of a statewide property tax postponement program to assist eligible seniors, or blind, or disabled persons. The California State Controller’s Property Tax Postponement Program allows homeowners who are seniors, blind or have a disability to defer current-year property taxes on their principal residence if they meet certain criteria, including income limits and other requirements.

Funding is limited and acceptance into the program is on a first-come, first-served basis. To qualify, a homeowner must be at least 62 years of age, or blind, or disabled; own and occupy the real property as his or her principal place of residence (mobile homes, whether affixed or unaffixed, floating homes, and house boats are not eligible); have a total household income of $35,500 or less; have at least 40% equity in the property; and, must not have a reverse mortgage on the property.

The application period for the 2016-17 fiscal year’s property taxes is October 1, 2016 to February 10, 2017. Applications are available at the State Controller’s Office website www.sco.ca.gov. Completed and signed applications, along with other required documentation, should be mailed to the California State Controller’s Office Property Tax Postponement Program at P.O. Box 942850, Sacramento, CA 94250-0001.

For more information, visit the Property Tax Postponement Program’s Frequently Asked Questions page, call toll-free at (800) 952-5661, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..