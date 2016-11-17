Garcia Applauds $14.5 Million of Additional Funding to the Salton Sea

Sacramento, California - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is pleased to report that the California Wildlife Conservation Board appropriated $14.5 million at yesterday’s hearing dedicated to the Salton Sea.

The board voted to approve a grant allocation to the California Department of Water Resources for a cooperative project to construct 640+ acres of wetland habitat, including deep-water channels, shallow ponds, and nesting structures to enhance habitat for fish eating birds, on the edge of the Salton Sea at the terminus of the New River located seven miles northwest of the City of Westmorland in Imperial County.

Last year, Assemblymember Garcia authored AB 1095 which directed the Natural Resources Agency to produce a list of shovel-ready restoration projects. The legislation also established a roadmap for long-term goals that would address exposed playa and enable the development of renewable energy projects. Garcia’s vigorous advocacy was instrumental in receiving an $80.5 million designation for the Salton Sea in the state’s budget.

“This 14.5 million grant allocation is a drop in the bucket, towards AB 1095’s goals for restoration of Salton Sea,” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, “Next legislative cycle, I will continue to advocate for increased resources to help reach our goal - while improving the economic, environment, and health quality for our surrounding communities.”