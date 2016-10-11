Imperial County Announces Appointment of Andrea Kuhlen as New Behavioral Health Services Director

El Centro, California - Today, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Andrea Kuhlen as the new Director of the Imperial County Behavioral Health Services (ICBHS) to replace former director Michael Horn who retired last month. Mrs. Kuhlen will begin serving as the director effective immediately.

“The Imperial County Board of Supervisors is happy to have found an experienced and knowledgeable replacement for Mr. Horn who is well suited, prepared and eager to lead the Behavioral Health team,” stated Supervisor Jack Terrazas, Chairman of the Board. “The whole board is very confident that Mrs. Kuhlen will do very well in her new role. It was a unanimous choice.”

Mrs. Kuhlen has been employed with ICBHS since 1991. Mrs. Kuhlen served in her most recent position as Assistant Director of the department since September 16, 2016, however prior to that position she served as Deputy Director for more than five years. As the Director, Mrs. Kuhlen will oversee 498 employees from the various locations throughout Imperial County. ICBHS provides quality professional services to achieve independence and community integration for individuals suffering from mental illness and substance abuse.

About her new position, Mrs. Kuhlen stated, “I am very honored to be appointed Director of Behavioral Health Services by the Board of Supervisors. I am also very indebted to the leadership of Michael Horn throughout the years and I look forward to the opportunity to further his vision for the department. This challenge is made easier knowing that we have state recognized programs established throughout the county that are managed and staffed by extraordinary individuals dedicated to providing the most competent professional services in the community.”

Mrs. Kuhlen, a resident of Imperial, graduated from Sacred Heart High School of El Cajon and received her bachelor’s degree from the San Diego College for Women and Masters in Public Administration from San Diego State University.