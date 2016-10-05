Imperial County Sheriff’s Office to Host Coffee with a Cop

El Centro, California - Friday, October 7, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the first national Coffee with a Cop Day at six locations throughout Imperial County. The time varies for each location.

Residents are invited to visit and have a cup of coffee with a Sheriff’s deputy. This will provide the residents and community an opportunity to discuss any concerns, suggestions, or commend the deputies on the services they provide.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the residents they serve. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing professional service and protection.

Everyone is encouraged to attend. Coffee with a Cop events are free for the public. Please see the schedule below for more information.

Coffee with a Cop Schedule: