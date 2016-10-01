Two Imperial County Probation Department Employees Receive Association Award

El Centro, California - Last week, at the California Probation, Parole and Correctional Association (CPPCA) Annual Training Conference in Sacramento, California, two Imperial County Probation Department staff received recognition for their considerable contributions to the field of corrections and in exhibiting exemplary job performance. Mr. Jose Duarte received Juvenile Institution Staff Member of the Year while Ms. Teresa Reyes received Deputy Probation Officer of the Year.

“As a former Probation Chief, I am very proud to hear of the recognition of some of our probation staff by this statewide association,” stated District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley. “This recognition is testament of the quality of employees and leadership that the County possesses in order to provide enhanced community protection and the necessary care and support for juveniles and adults that are under our supervision.”

Mr. Duarte has been an employee of the Imperial County Probation Department since 1993, currently working as a Juvenile Hall Shift Supervisor. Mr. Duarte has a passion for working with high-risk youth, especially as a mentor. In addition to Shift Supervisor, Mr. Duarte plays many roles in the Department and our community; he is the Department’s First Aid and CPR trainer, a member of the Department’s Critical Response Team, has served as a coach for the Calexico Little League for many years, and volunteers as an advisor for the Imperial County Sheriff’s Explorers.

Ms. Reyes, who has been employed with the Imperial County Probation Department since 1999, is a Deputy Probation Officer. During her tenure with the Department, Officer Reyes has had several assignments in both the juvenile and adult divisions including working in the Truancy Abatement School Services Program, supervising domestic violence cases, and acting as a facilitator for the Parent Project, Thinking for a Change and Cognitive Outreach Groups (COG). Officer Reyes is known for her dedication to the youth she supervises, her commitment to assisting her “kids” with day-to-day issues in addition to crisis situations, and makes herself available at all hours to them and their parents.

“Youth and families served by these two outstanding officers are made stronger as a result of their efforts”, said current Chief Probation Officer Dan Prince. “Ms. Reyes and Mr. Duarte underscore the dedication and commitment of our employees at Imperial County Probation.