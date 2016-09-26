Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Invites Small Business Owners and Community to Small Business Resource Fair

El Centro, California - Assemblymember is pleased to announce his office will be hosting a small business resource fair in partnership with the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation.

The Director of GO-Biz, Panorea Avdis, will be making her inaugural visit to Imperial County and will be bringing key members of the GO-Biz team, including the State Small Business Advocate, California Business Investment Services, and many other resource partners from across the state.

“As Chair of the Assembly Jobs Committee, we have consistently asked GO-Biz about how effective state programs are in serving the needs of low-income communities, especially those in hard to serve rural areas. Events like the Small Business Resource Fair will assist local businesses, while also providing GO-Biz with an opportunity to gain more understanding about their real world challenges.”

The Small Business Resource Fair will included over twenty staffed resource tables to provide information on how small businesses can gain access to capital, find local technical assistance, and compete for state contracts.

In addition to the resource fair, local government and community representatives will have the opportunity to present economic development projects to GO-biz and other Resource Partners, as well as speak one-on-one with GO-Biz about their community priorities.

Other activities include a binational lunch with leaders from California and Mexico, ending with GO-Biz Director Avdis visiting the Salton Sea to get a picture of the region's renewable energy and redevelopment opportunities.

Small Business Resource Fair Time 7:30 - 10:00 a.m. Location El Centro Old Post Office

230 S. 5th Street

El Centro, CA 92243

The Small Business Resource Fair is free. For more information please contact Jacqueline Lopez at (760) 347-2360