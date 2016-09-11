Border Patrol Arrests Gang Member with Outstanding Warrant

Westmorland, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Indio Station arrested a gang member at the Highway 86 checkpoint Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a man and woman were stopped at the checkpoint and directed to secondary for a more thorough inspection.

Agents conducted records checks of the man and it was revealed that he has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear issued in the state of Calif. Agents also determined that the man was an active member of the “Norteno” criminal street gang.

“The Border Patrol is committed to making our communities safe,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Roy D. Villareal. “The arrest of this gang member on a warrant is a great example of that commitment.”

The man, 24-year-old Lorenzo Ramirez, a United States citizen, will be turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department. The woman passenger was released.