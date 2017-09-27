America New York RI Wang Food Group Recalls Sausage Products

Washington, DC - America New York RI Wang Food Group, a Maspeth, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 63,823 pounds of Heat Treated but Not Fully Cooked-Not Shelf Stable pork sausage products and beef products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The scope of this recall has been expanded to include an additional 9,850 pounds of Heat Treated but Not Fully Cooked-Not Shelf Stable beef and pork products that were produced on various dates from Jan. 5, 2016 through June 29, 2017. The following additional products are subject to recall:

25-lb. institutional pack of “Beef Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “0418272” and package date “4/3/2017.” lot code “1117011” and package date “12/22/2016.” lot code “1117033” and package date “11/30/2016.” lot code “1117048” and package date “11/15/2016.”

25-lb. institutional pack of “Beef Tendon Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “0618185” and package date “6/29/2017.” lot code “0618209” and package date “6/5/2017.” lot code “0618212” and package date “6/2/2017.” lot code “0618213” and package date “6/1/2017.” lot code “0518229” and package date “5/16/2017.” lot code “0518244” and package date “5/1/2017.” lot code “0418247” and package date “4/28/2017.” lot code “0418271” and package date “4/4/2017.” lot code “0418272” and package date “4/3/2017.” lot code “0318306” and package date “3/2/2017.” lot code “0318307” and package date “3/1/2017.” lot code “0218315” and package date “2/21/2017.” lot code “0118339” and package date “1/26/2017.” lot code “0118340” and package date “1/25/2017.” lot code “0118360” and package date “1/6/2017.” lot code “0118361” and package date “1/5/2017.” lot code “1217010” and package date “12/23/2016.” lot code “1217011” and package date “12/22/2016.” lot code “1117033” and package date “11/30/2016.” lot code “1117034” and package date “11/29/2016.” lot code “1117048” and package date “11/15/2016.” lot code “1117049” and package date “11/14/2016.” lot code “1017069” and package date “10/25/2016.” lot code “1017089” and package date “10/5/2016.” lot code “1017090” and package date “10/4/2016.” lot code “0917117” and package date “9/7/2016.” lot code “0817125” and package date “8/30/2016.” lot code “0807145” and package date “8/10/2016.” lot code “0717181” and package date “7/6/2016.” lot code “0717185” and package date “7/1/2016.” lot code “0617199” and package date “6/17/2016.” lot code “0417263” and package date “4/12/2016.” lot code “0317297” and package date “3/9/2016.” lot code “0317298” and package date “3/8/2016.” lot code “0217313” and package date “2/22/2016.” lot code “0217331” and package date “2/4/2016.” lot code “0217332” and package date “2/3/2016.” lot code “0117341” and package date “1/25/2016.” lot code “0117345” and package date “1/21/2016.” lot code “0117355” and package date “1/11/2016.” lot code “0117358” and package date “1/8/2016.”

25-lb. institutional pack of “Pork Patty Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “0618199” and package date “6/15/2017.” lot code “0518228” and package date “5/17/2017.” lot code “0717159” and package date “7/27/2016.”



On September 15, 2017, America New York RI Wang Food Group recalled approximately 53,973 pounds of Heat Treated but Not Fully Cooked-Not Shelf Stable pork sausage products produced and packaged on various dates from January 2016 through June 6, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40200” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for institutional use in New York.

FSIS was notified of the problem by the establishment on Sept. 15, 2017, after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) tested exported product and discovered milk proteins were present. CFIA tested the product on Aug. 17, 2017. Further investigation on September 25, 2017, by FSIS inspection personnel, identified additional products that did not include milk on the product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Members of the media with questions can contact Rita Sung, vice president of America New York RI Wang Food Group, at (917) 682-3877 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Karen Tam, customer service manager at America New York RI Wang Food Group, at (718) 628-8999 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .