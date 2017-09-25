Deputy Surgeon General Will Speak at San Diego State University

San Diego, California - Deputy Surgeon General Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams will visit the San Diego State University campus tomorrow to discuss the health and well-being of the American public.

Trent-Adams was appointed deputy surgeon general in September 2015. In this position, she supports the U.S. Surgeon General regarding operations of the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps and communications to advance the health of the nation. A rear admiral in the USPHS, she has served as acting Surgeon General, becoming the second non-physician to serve in this role.

Trent-Adams, a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing, has published numerous articles, participated in research studies and presented to a variety of domestic and international organizations and professional groups. She received a Ph.D. and a Master of Science degree in nursing and health policy from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Her talk is part of the Provost’s Distinguished Lecture series. It is free and open to the public – but registration is requested.

Tuesday, September 26 at 2 p.m.

Montezuma Hall inside the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union