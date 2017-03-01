Side effects

Washington, DC - The American Medical Association believes that we may be taking our medicine for granted with potentially dangerous results. One study showed that some 65% of all Americans take one or more prescription drug on a regular basis, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The study showed that 90% of us over the age of 65 take multiple prescription medications and are at risk of adverse drug interactions. In fact, the AMA says that that nearly 30 percent of all ER visits due to adverse drug events are seen in elderly patients.

It is recommended, therefore, that patients and their caregivers take measures to ensure medications are taken safely. Check with doctors annually regarding the need for the drugs you take. Make a list of your prescriptions and keep it at hand. And, verify the drugs you take are the ones that have been prescribed.