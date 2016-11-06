OSI Industries, LLC Recalls Chicken Products

Washington, DC - OSI Industries, LLC, a Fort Atkinson, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 21,403 pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat chicken products were produced on Aug. 5, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

35-oz./2 lbs 3 oz frozen plastic packages containing “ON-COR CHICKEN PATTIES MICROWAVEABLE” with Best by Date 8/5/2017

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-5615” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the firm received notification of three consumer complaints mentioning firm blue plastic in their product. The product was contaminated around the time a trim repair was made on belt material.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dave Wetherton, Assistant VP of Retail Sales, at (844) 674-8100.